v.systems Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.32 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, v.systems has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a total market cap of $93.97 million and approximately $12.32 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

v.systems Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,187,716,375 coins and its circulating supply is 2,264,107,911 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

