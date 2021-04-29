Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Raised to $294.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $277.00 to $294.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MTN. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.64.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $325.83. 926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.85. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $338.50. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 285.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Vail Resorts by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,132,000 after buying an additional 40,653 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 15.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Vail Resorts by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.