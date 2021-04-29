Vale (NYSE:VALE) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $21.50 to $25.00. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vale traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 204687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VALE. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vale by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,394,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 867,341 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Vale Company Profile (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.