Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the March 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Valeo stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.18. Valeo has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLEEY shares. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays cut Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

