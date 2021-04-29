Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.84 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce sales of $21.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.18 billion and the lowest is $20.51 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $10.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $89.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.85 billion to $93.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $99.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.90 billion to $115.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

NYSE:VLO opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2,469.84, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after purchasing an additional 534,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,493,000 after acquiring an additional 295,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,562,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,765,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

