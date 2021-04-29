Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after purchasing an additional 965,297 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after purchasing an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 373,960 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

NYSE:VLO opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,469.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

