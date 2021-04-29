Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.10

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 18571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $766.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $516.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valhi during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valhi in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

