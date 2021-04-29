Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of VLY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.46.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

