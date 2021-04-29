Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) PT Raised to $36.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,065. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.