Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.06, but opened at $30.58. Valvoline shares last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 3,712 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $2,627,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 891,814 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 94,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98.

About Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

