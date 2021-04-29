Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Brio Consultants LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $36,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $630,000. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 305,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,025,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.31. The company had a trading volume of 121,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,827. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.45 and a 200 day moving average of $140.95.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.