Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 748,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,734,000 after acquiring an additional 394,419 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,710,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,983 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,709.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 137,367 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $187.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.61. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.32 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

