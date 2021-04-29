Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is McCutchen Group LLC’s Largest Position

McCutchen Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 17.4% of McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. McCutchen Group LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $69,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.96. 53,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,876. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $63.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

