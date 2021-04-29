Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 723,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 694,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,120,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 195,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,135 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.