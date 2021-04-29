Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Decreased by Retirement Planning Group

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Retirement Planning Group reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,259 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.5% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.60. 218,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,050,563. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.