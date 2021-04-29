Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Decreased by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,259 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.5% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.60. 218,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,050,563. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

