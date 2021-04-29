Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 210,488 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $74,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $67.08.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

