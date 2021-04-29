Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 7,992 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 810% compared to the typical volume of 878 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,681,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,020. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $67.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.