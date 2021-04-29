Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is GenWealth Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 8.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $276.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,139. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $173.93 and a 1 year high of $278.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.70 and its 200 day moving average is $252.09.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.