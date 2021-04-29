Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,282,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.83. The company had a trading volume of 39,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,139. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $173.93 and a twelve month high of $278.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.09.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.