Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 5.7% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. One Day In July LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $19,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $103.78.

