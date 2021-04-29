Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after acquiring an additional 304,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,428,000 after acquiring an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 457,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $383.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.56. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $232.57 and a 12 month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

