Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,741 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

Shares of MGC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.76. 11,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,141. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.11. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $98.08 and a twelve month high of $148.54.

