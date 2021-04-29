Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Hardy Reed LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

VO stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.19. 29,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,464. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $234.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.47 and a 200-day moving average of $209.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

