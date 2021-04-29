Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $226.51. 3,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,631. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.