Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.9% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 95,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 77,972 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 98,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 42,191 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,660,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.57. 36,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,266. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.89. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $54.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

