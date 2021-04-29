Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.8% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Monticello Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,473 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 64,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.57. 49,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,266. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $54.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

