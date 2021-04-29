Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Lifted by McCutchen Group LLC

McCutchen Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 8.4% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. McCutchen Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $33,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.52. 82,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $98.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.