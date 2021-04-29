Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,558 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.23. 12,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,986. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.33 and its 200-day moving average is $163.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

