Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Boosted by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 9.4% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $27,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,900. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.50.

