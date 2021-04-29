Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $5.02 on Thursday, reaching $285.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,722. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.32 and a twelve month high of $304.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

