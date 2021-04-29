Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Hardy Reed LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 16.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $87,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 132,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,336,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 203,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 54,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $383.06. The stock had a trading volume of 424,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,541. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.97 and a twelve month high of $385.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

