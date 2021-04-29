Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.2% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $383.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,541. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $385.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

