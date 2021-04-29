Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Increased by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $386.25 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $385.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

