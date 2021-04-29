Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 208,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 268.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares during the period. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 314,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,176,000 after buying an additional 46,981 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.83.

