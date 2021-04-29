Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 15.4% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after acquiring an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,852,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,575,000 after acquiring an additional 120,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $218.45. 33,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,918. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $218.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

