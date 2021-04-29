Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Hardy Reed LLC’s Largest Position

Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 26.0% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $135,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.08. The stock had a trading volume of 199,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,918. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $218.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

