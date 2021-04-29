Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,685 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after buying an additional 603,625 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,852,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,117,000 after buying an additional 61,818 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,575,000 after buying an additional 120,269 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.33. The company had a trading volume of 177,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,918. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.45 and its 200-day moving average is $196.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.37 and a fifty-two week high of $218.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.