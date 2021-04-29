Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 16.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $114,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $218.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

