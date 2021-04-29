Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Compass Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Compass Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

VTV stock opened at $135.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $135.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.69 and its 200 day moving average is $121.41.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

