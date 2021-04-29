Vanilla Network Price Up 37.2% This Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 30.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for $40.59 or 0.00076245 BTC on popular exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $28.47 million and $356,354.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.93 or 0.00281604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.91 or 0.01113656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.11 or 0.00712084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,147.30 or 0.99825943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,442 coins and its circulating supply is 701,312 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

