Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of VMNGF opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Vanstar Mining Resources has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.32.
About Vanstar Mining Resources
