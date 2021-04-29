Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of VNWTF opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

