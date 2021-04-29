Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.13

Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.13 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.45). Vectura Group shares last traded at GBX 112.20 ($1.47), with a volume of 1,961,258 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £668.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.13.

Get Vectura Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This is a positive change from Vectura Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.