Veil (VEIL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,460.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0861 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Veil has traded 144.2% higher against the US dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $23,460.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,352.49 or 1.00316688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00041391 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $650.39 or 0.01222902 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.86 or 0.00529964 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.38 or 0.00395573 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.99 or 0.00182368 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Veil Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

