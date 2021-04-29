Velas Reaches Market Capitalization of $283.22 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. Velas has a total market cap of $283.22 million and $3.02 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001168 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000636 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002509 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001647 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

