Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading Down 7.3%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL)’s share price traded down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25). 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 17,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.18.

Velocity Composites Company Profile (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.