Velocity Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCYE) Short Interest Update

Velocity Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCYE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Velocity Energy stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09. Velocity Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Velocity Energy from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Velocity Energy Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company's operations are located in Matagorda Bay, Calhoun County, Texas. It also focuses on the exploration of oil and natural gas in the Appalachian Basin.

