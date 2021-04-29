Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Gap Up to $14.34

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.34, but opened at $15.00. Velodyne Lidar shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 6,427 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLDR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $853,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

