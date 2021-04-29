Venator Materials (VNTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Venator Materials to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. On average, analysts expect Venator Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.