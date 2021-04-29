Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Venture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:VEMLY opened at $78.98 on Thursday. Venture has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $78.98.

Venture Corporation Limited provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; manufacturing and trading of mechanical products; development and marketing of color imaging products for label printing; and design, integration, and trading of electronic security systems and products.

